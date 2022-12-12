 Skip to main content
Cam Jordan rips NFL over fake injury fine

December 12, 2022
by Grey Papke
Cameron Jordan wearing earphones

Aug 9, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) reacts during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan once again took aim at the NFL over the decision to fine him for allegedly faking an injury.

Jordan said Monday he felt like his integrity was being called into question by the league after the decision to fine Jordan and the organization over the incident a week ago. Jordan added that he would “countersue for triple the amount” if this were a civil suit.

The Saints have firmly denied that they faked injury, and said Jordan even underwent tests on his injured foot. Jordan had been harshly critical of the fine on social media Sunday as well.

All parties involved have said they will appeal the fine. If Jordan has the evidence he says he has, the NFL will have work to do to prove its assertions.

