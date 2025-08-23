Carson Wentz works out for intriguing team

Quarterback Carson Wentz may have a route back into the NFL with an intriguing team.

Wentz worked out for the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. It is the first known workout Wentz has conducted for any team so far this offseason.

Wentz is still looking for a job after spending last season backing up Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs. Prior to that, he spent the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Rams, who run a very similar offensive system to the one coach Kevin O’Connell runs in Minnesota.

One does wonder what this might mean for Minnesota’s quarterback situation. JJ McCarthy is set to start, but he is effectively a rookie after a knee injury kept him out all of 2024. Sam Howell and Brett Rypien are his two backups, so the Vikings might want someone more experienced as an insurance policy if McCarthy struggles or gets hurt again.

There were rumors that Wentz might even be looked at as a starter this offseason, but that never came to pass. He last held a starting job in 2022 with the Washington Commanders, where he went 2-5 as starter and ultimately lost the job to Taylor Heinicke.