Anthony Lynn refuses to make coaching changes after latest blown lead

The Los Angeles Chargers are in a tailspin, but coach Anthony Lynn is resisting calls for change.

The Chargers have blown leads of 16 points or more in four consecutive games. That culminated in a last-second 31-30 loss to the Denver Broncos, a game the Chargers had led by 21. The frequency of the blown leads has led to questions about the coaching staff, but Lynn maintained that no changes are in the offing after Sunday’s defeat.

“It’s too soon for changes right now,” Lynn said of possible coaching or personnel moves, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Lynn can say what he wants, but it’s getting late early. The Chargers are 2-5 and have played nearly half of their schedule. Their playoff hopes are fading rapidly. If anything, it might actually be too late for the team to turn things around and get the season back on track.

This has been a very awkward season for the Chargers, and other events like this one have raised questions about some of the team’s staff. Their record of double-digit blown leads is only increasing those questions.