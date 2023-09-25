Chargers lose WR Mike Williams to significant injury

UPDATE: Reports later Monday indicated that Williams suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

The Los Angeles Chargers suffered a big blow Sunday with an injury to wide receiver Mike Williams, and it sounds like a significant one.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Chargers fear Williams suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury in Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings. Williams will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm this.

From @GMFB: #Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo evaluated for a concussion; #Saints QB Derek Carr avoids major injury, could still miss time; Chargers WR Mike Williams feared to have a serious, potentially season-ending knee injury; & #Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s status still up in the air. pic.twitter.com/zdWb36ldLt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2023

A Williams injury would be a significant blow to the Chargers, as he has typically been the team’s No. 2 receiver beside Keenan Allen. He has a pair of 1,000-yard seasons to his name and caught four touchdowns for the team last season. This is, unfortunately, not the first time he has dealt with some sort of injury that will cost him time.

The Chargers drafted Quentin Johnston No. 21 overall in April’s draft, but he has had a minor role in the offense so far in 2023. That may have to change going forward.