Chargers lose WR Mike Williams to significant injury

September 25, 2023
by Grey Papke
Mike Williams in a Chargers hat

Aug 12, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

UPDATE: Reports later Monday indicated that Williams suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

The Los Angeles Chargers suffered a big blow Sunday with an injury to wide receiver Mike Williams, and it sounds like a significant one.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Chargers fear Williams suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury in Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings. Williams will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm this.

A Williams injury would be a significant blow to the Chargers, as he has typically been the team’s No. 2 receiver beside Keenan Allen. He has a pair of 1,000-yard seasons to his name and caught four touchdowns for the team last season. This is, unfortunately, not the first time he has dealt with some sort of injury that will cost him time.

The Chargers drafted Quentin Johnston No. 21 overall in April’s draft, but he has had a minor role in the offense so far in 2023. That may have to change going forward.

Los Angeles Chargers Mike Williams WR
