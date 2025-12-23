Jim Harbaugh drops another golden Justin Herbert comment

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert continues to put together dazzling performances.

In Week 16, Herbert led the Chargers to a 34-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Herbert went 23-of-39 for 300 yards with two touchdowns while adding another 42 yards and a score on the ground.

On Monday, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh had a perfect description of Herbert’s performance.

“As far as quarterback performances go, that was a Picasso,” Harbaugh said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.

Herbert has 3,491 yards with 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this year for the Chargers. In November, Herbert suffered a broken hand in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders, but he had surgery and didn’t miss a game.

Harbaugh has time and time again dropped golden comments about Herbert, and this is yet another example of that.

In 2024, Harbaugh said there is “not a gene in his body I wouldn’t immediately trade for” regarding Herbert. He then also added, “If you don’t love Justin Herbert, then there’s something wrong with you.”

Now, the Chargers head coach showered his quarterback with Picasso praise, which is quite something considering that Picasso is regarded as the artist of the 20th century.

The Chargers moved to 11-4 on the year and won their fourth straight game, and they are in the race for the AFC West title if they can win out.

In Week 17, the Chargers face the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium, followed by the Denver Broncos on the road at Empower Field in a game that could decide the AFC West division.