Chiefs create funny video about liquor store employee breaking Patrick Mahomes news

One of the best side stories from Patrick Mahomes signing his massive $500 million deal last week was that a liquor store worker was the first to break the news. The Kansas City Chiefs clearly got a kick out of that, too.

The liquor store worker, Katie Camlin, tweeted more than an hour before Adam Schefter broke the Mahomes news that she suspected Mahomes and the Chiefs reached a deal. She made that educated guess after a Chiefs employee bought six bottles of Dom Perignon and said the team was celebrating a signing that was not Chris Jones.

Of course, the Chiefs also later signed Jones to a contract extension. On Thursday, the team shared a funny video on Twitter playing off the Camlin situation.

The Brett Veach Special pic.twitter.com/OFzMOR7Y9v — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 16, 2020

Camlin’s tweet was a reminder that sometimes the biggest sports scoops can come from the most unexpected places. We’re glad the Chiefs are recognizing her for her efforts. After all, Camlin does now call herself an “accidental NFL insider” in her Twitter profile.