Thursday, September 5, 2024

Chiefs-Ravens season opener delayed due to lightning

September 5, 2024
by Larry Brown
The start of the NFL season-opening game Thursday between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. was delayed due to the weather.

There were lightning strikes and there was plenty of rain prior to the scheduled kickoff time. The game was originally scheduled for an 8:20 pm ET kickoff and was delayed due to 8:40 pm ET due to the weather.

Fans were asked to clear out of the stadium due to the weather, though they were asked to go back to their seats once things improved.

The Chiefs entered the game as the two-time defending Super Bowl champions. The Ravens went 13-4 in the regular season but lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game last season.

