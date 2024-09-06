Chiefs-Ravens season opener delayed due to lightning

The start of the NFL season-opening game Thursday between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. was delayed due to the weather.

There were lightning strikes and there was plenty of rain prior to the scheduled kickoff time. The game was originally scheduled for an 8:20 pm ET kickoff and was delayed due to 8:40 pm ET due to the weather.

Here is one of the lightning strikes over GEHA Field – A weather delay at Arrowhead, predicted by @Weather2020 6 months ago for today though the one of it's kind Global Predictor. Thunderstorms will be way past the stadium in 30 minutes. The @Chiefs are beginning their quest… pic.twitter.com/G58LToxKCF — Gary Lezak (@glezak) September 5, 2024

Fans were asked to clear out of the stadium due to the weather, though they were asked to go back to their seats once things improved.

They have cleared the seating bowl here at Arrowhead Stadium and just had a lightning strike nearby. Forecast says heavy rain for the next 50 minutes. Has definitely put a damper on Chiefs fans’ pregame party. pic.twitter.com/qHkUFQWQKw — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) September 5, 2024

The Chiefs entered the game as the two-time defending Super Bowl champions. The Ravens went 13-4 in the regular season but lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game last season.