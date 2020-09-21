Chiefs sent nice gift to woman who broke news of Patrick Mahomes extension

A liquor store worker did some fine journalism work during the offseason to break the news of Patrick Mahomes signing a massive contract extension, and the Kansas City Chiefs clearly got a kick out of it.

Roughly an hour before ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Mahomes was signing an extension with the Chiefs worth more than $500 million, liquor store worker Katie Camlin took an educated guess that a deal was imminent. Camlin put the pieces together after a Chiefs employee bought six bottles of Dom Perignon at her store and said the team was celebrating a signing that was not Chris Jones.

On Sunday, Camlin revealed on Twitter that the Chiefs sent her a bottle of Dom Perignon with an awesome note. The bottle was also signed by Mahomes and Jones.

I let @AdamSchefter break the news on this one, but here it is! The @Chiefs and Brett Veach are way too generous, and gave me this bottle signed by @PatrickMahomes and @StoneColdJones . I cried. I will treasure this absolutely forever pic.twitter.com/RCOTRoWo2e — Katie Camlin (@katie_cammm) September 20, 2020

“We had one bottle left and figured you would appreciate it the most. Go Chiefs!,” Chiefs GM Brett Veach wrote in the note.

The Chiefs already created a funny video about Camlin breaking the big news, so the Dom Perignon is just another nice gesture.

Camlin now calls herself an “accidental NFL insider” in her Twitter profile. Her story is another reminder that the biggest sports scoops can sometimes come from the most unexpected places.