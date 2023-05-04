Chiefs sign ex-Buccaneers Super Bowl champion

The reigning Super Bowl champions are drawing from a previous Super Bowl champion.

NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro reported on Thursday that the Kansas City Chiefs are signing veteran offensive tackle Donovan Smith. The Chiefs are reportedly giving Smith a one-year deal worth $9 million.

Smith, a former second-round draft pick, was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the first eight seasons of his career. He started at left tackle on the Bucs team that defeated the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

At 29 years old, Smith has lost some of his form in recent years. PFF gave him a player grade of just 58.1 last season (for reference, Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers led all NFL tackles with a player grade of 91.7). But Orlando Brown, Kansas City’s left tackle for the last two seasons, just left in free agency for the Cincinnati Bengals. At that price point, Smith should be a solid fill-in.

The Chiefs had already invested in their offensive line earlier this offseason by signing right tackle Jawaan Taylor to a four-year, $80 million deal (after Andrew Wylie left for the Washington Commanders). With this other player that they are expected to bring back as well, Kansas City’s title defense looks to be off to a great start.