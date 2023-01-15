Report reveals what kind of stadium conditions Chiefs wanted for neutral site game

This year’s AFC championship game will be played at a neutral site in Atlanta if the Chiefs and Bills make it. The neutral site game was incorporated this season via a temporary rule change as a measure to help ensure some fairness over the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game being canceled.

We know that Cincinnati was against the rule change, which was unfavorable to them in many regards. Cincinnati voted no, while the Bills voted yes, and the Chiefs abstained on the motion.

According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the Chiefs told the NFL that they preferred a neutral site game be played outdoors and on grass. Instead, the NFL chose Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is indoors and on artificial turf.

Both the Chiefs and Bills play home games outdoors, which could explain why KC wanted to play outdoors. But the Chiefs play on real grass, while the Bills play on artificial turf.

Kansas City earned the No. 1 seed, while the Bills got the No. 2 seed. The Chiefs were off in the first round of the playoffs, while the Bills beat the Dolphins 34-31.