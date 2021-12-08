Colin Cowherd roasted for flip-flopping on Mac Jones in funny video

Mac Jones has been by far the best of all the rookie quarterbacks taken in this year’s draft, and Colin Cowherd would be lying if he said he saw that coming. The radio host was highly critical of Jones several months ago, but he seems to have changed his tune quite a bit.

After the New England Patriots drafted Jones, Cowherd said the former Alabama star had “no play-making ability and has the lowest ceiling” of any of the big quarterbacks. Cowherd also emphatically said that Jones is “not gonna work” in the NFL.

Fast-forward to a few weeks ago, with Jones playing like a veteran and leading a Patriots team that may be the AFC’s best. Now, Cowherd thinks “young Mac Jones looks like young Tom Brady.” Check out this hilarious mashup of the flip-flopping:

This might be my favorite Cowherd clip that I've ever posted, and that's saying something. Here is Colin on Mac Jones… before and after. Amazing. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TTcCrkEzSt — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) December 7, 2021

Of course, there is a lot of context missing there. Even four months ago, Cowherd said he could envision the Patriots winning 10 or 11 games with Jones. He compared Jones to Ryan Tannehill, and it’s too early to say if that comparison will pan out.

What Cowherd obviously did not anticipate was Jones leading the Patriots to seven straight wins and counting during an important stretch of the season. He probably also didn’t think Jones would significantly best Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and every other rookie quarterback from a statistical standpoint — not just in the win-loss column. At some point, Cowherd is going to have to own that.

We saw one NFL star recently troll analysts over the way they have changed their opinions on Jones. Cowherd clearly fits into that group.