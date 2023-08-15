 Skip to main content
Colts officially name Week 1 starting QB

August 15, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Shane Steichen on the sideline

Aug 12, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen looks to the scoreboard in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts have announced a winner of their offseason quarterback competition.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Tuesday that Anthony Richardson will start for the team when the regular season begins on Sept. 10.

“I made a decision that Anthony will be the starting quarterback for us this year. We like the progress he’s made and are excited about his future and the playmaking ability that he brings to this football team,” Steichen said.

Richardson was viewed as an extremely raw prospect coming into the 2023 NFL Draft. The Colts also have an experienced starter on their roster in Gardner Minshew, which is why it was hardly a certainty that Richardson would be under center against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1.

Steichen praised Minshew and said the 27-year-old veteran has been the “ultimate teammate” in his first offseason with the team.

Colts owner Jim Irsay made his feelings on Richardson clear last month. The question now is how quickly Steichen might make a change if Richardson struggles, but the former Florida star is being given every opportunity to prove he was worthy of being taken fourth overall.

