Cowboys coach addresses George Pickens’ expletive-laden rant directed at Richard Sherman

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer on Friday addressed the public beef between George Pickens and Richard Sherman.

Pickens picked a fight with Sherman on Friday, a day after the latter criticized his play during the Cowboys’ 44-30 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Cowboys wide receiver responded by asserting that it was a “team game” and that he alone was not responsible for the loss.

Pickens then attacked Sherman, the star cornerback turned NFL pundit, in an expletive-laden Instagram post. The Cowboys wideout claimed Sherman’s career success was a sham and challenged his knowledge of the sport. The post was deleted in a matter of hours.

Reporters later asked Schottenheimer about Pickens’ profane message. The Cowboys coach said that he would talk to Pickens, and appeared to express concern for his player, rather than any intention to chastise him.

“I’m aware of what was supposedly put out there,” Schottenheimer said Friday. “I’ve not talked to him yet. I understand it’s been taken down, but I will be talking to him, just checking on him. Again, this is unfortunately things that we deal with in this profession. But I have not spoken to him, but I will.”

Sherman challenged Pickens after Thursday night’s game over what he perceived was a lack of effort from the Cowboys star. Dallas needed Pickens to carry an even bigger load during the contest after CeeDee Lamb suffered a scary fall and was ruled out of the game early in the third quarter.

Pickens finished the game with five catches for 37 yards, while Lamb tallied six receptions for 121 yards in limited action.