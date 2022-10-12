 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, October 12, 2022

Cowboys hint at QB decision for Week 6 against Eagles

October 12, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Mike McCarthy on the sideline

Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J., USA;
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during the second half of their game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott is still working his way back from a hand injury he suffered in Week 1, and it sounds like he will miss at least one more game.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday that the team is preparing for Cooper Rush to start Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott still has not been given full medical clearance. The plan was for him to do some “light throwing” to receivers on Wednesday.

The Cowboys have absolutely no reason to play Prescott before he is 100 percent recovered from his thumb surgery. They are now 4-0 on the season with Rush as their starting quarterback. While Rush has not thrown for more than 235 yards in a single game, he has four touchdowns and no turnovers. There is no need to remove him from the starting lineup until he loses a game, especially if Prescott could benefit from more rehab time.

Jerry Jones addressed the Cowboys’ QB situation after Rush improved to 4-0 as a starter this season. If nothing else, the team’s performance with Rush under center has removed any sense of urgency to get Prescott back on the field.

Article Tags

Cooper RushDak PrescottDallas Cowboys
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus