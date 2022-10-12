Cowboys hint at QB decision for Week 6 against Eagles

Dak Prescott is still working his way back from a hand injury he suffered in Week 1, and it sounds like he will miss at least one more game.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday that the team is preparing for Cooper Rush to start Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott still has not been given full medical clearance. The plan was for him to do some “light throwing” to receivers on Wednesday.

Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott will “do some light throwing after practice,” and the Cowboys are preparing as if Cooper Rush will start Sunday vs. the Eagles. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 12, 2022

The Cowboys have absolutely no reason to play Prescott before he is 100 percent recovered from his thumb surgery. They are now 4-0 on the season with Rush as their starting quarterback. While Rush has not thrown for more than 235 yards in a single game, he has four touchdowns and no turnovers. There is no need to remove him from the starting lineup until he loses a game, especially if Prescott could benefit from more rehab time.

Jerry Jones addressed the Cowboys’ QB situation after Rush improved to 4-0 as a starter this season. If nothing else, the team’s performance with Rush under center has removed any sense of urgency to get Prescott back on the field.