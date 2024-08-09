Cowboys address why Dak Prescott missed practice

Dak Prescott was not present for practice with the Dallas Cowboys on Friday, which naturally led to speculation that the star quarterback might have begun a holdout. The team says the absence had nothing to do with Prescott’s contract, however.

Prescott missed training camp practice on Friday for precautionary reasons related to his surgically repaired ankle, according to the Cowboys. The 31-year-old experienced some soreness following Thursday’s joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams.

According to the team, Dak Prescott is being held out of practice Friday for precautionary reasons because of ankle soreness following the joint practice with the Rams on Thursday. Cowboys have a light workout today and he is likely to not play Sunday’s preseason game vs. Rams. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 9, 2024

The ailment is not viewed as anything significant.

Prescott is in the final season of a 4-year, $160 million contract with the Cowboys in 2021. He has been seeking an extension, but there has been no indication that he will hold out. The same cannot be said for star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is also in the final year of his contract and hinted at frustration with the Cowboys via social media on Thursday night.

Fans in Dallas are likely concerned about both Prescott’s contract and his ankle. Prescott underwent surgery to repair a compound fracture dislocation of his right ankle in 2020. The injury forced him to miss the final 11 games of the 2020 season. He was spotted in a walking boot last month, and some found his explanation for that to be worrisome.

Prescott passed for 4,516 yards and a league-high 36 touchdowns last year while leading Dallas to a 12-5 record in the regular season. His ankle clearly was not an issue then, and the Cowboys don’t expect it to become one in 2024. Whether or not the same is true of Prescott’s contract remains to be seen.