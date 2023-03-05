 Skip to main content
Report: Cowboys may make 1 move with Ezekiel Elliott

March 5, 2023
by Grey Papke
Ezekiel Elliot looking ahead

Jan 5, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have a decision to make with Ezekiel Elliott this offseason, and one move may be the most likely.

It would not be a surprise if the Cowboys release Elliott, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN. Dallas could save $4.8 million against the cap by doing so, with that number rising to $10.9 million if he is cut with a post-June 1 designation. This seems like a straightforward choice to make with Elliott due no more guaranteed money on his current deal.

Elliott’s future has been the subject of a great deal of speculation this offseason for obvious reasons. His performance has declined and he is expensive, and while he wants to be back with Dallas, it is clear he will have to accept a major pay reduction for that to happen.

Elliott rushed for a career-worst 876 yards in 15 games last season, with his yards per carry also dropping to 3.8. He turns 28 in July, which will only be more cause for concern for teams that might otherwise have interest in him.

