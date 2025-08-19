Cowboys share update on key receiver after suffering PCL injury

The Dallas Cowboys had their fears confirmed Monday after Jonathan Mingo suffered a lower leg injury during the team’s second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Cowboys wide receiver has reportedly been diagnosed with a PCL injury in his right knee. According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, the injury is expected to keep him out for “at least a month.”

Sources: #Cowboys WR Jonathan Mingo is dealing with a PCL injury he suffered last week that’s expected to sideline him to start the regular season.



The belief is he’ll be out for at least a month. pic.twitter.com/90lx8WpYDa — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 18, 2025

The injury occurred Saturday as Mingo tried to make a contested catch near the end zone during the third quarter of the Cowboys’ preseason tilt against the Ravens. The 6’2″ wideout came up hobbling and limped toward the medical tent. He was later ruled out for the rest of the contest.

With the Cowboys’ Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles less than three weeks away, Mingo will more than likely start the season on the injured list. Even if Mingo is able to recovery on schedule, he may still end up missing multiple weeks if Dallas wants to give him a proper ramp-up period in practice.

The Cowboys acquired Mingo last season in a trade that was widely panned by fans and pundits alike.

Dallas lists Mingo as its top reserve at wide receiver heading into next season, behind starters CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Jalen Tolbert.