Cowboys fearing PCL injury to key receiver

A key Dallas Cowboys wide receiver is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury Saturday during the team’s second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton tried to find wide receiver Jonathan Mingo near the end zone early in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Mingo hurt himself while trying to make the play. He came up hobbling and limped toward the medical tent. He was later ruled out for the rest of the contest.

Mingo is reportedly feared to have injured the PCL in his right knee. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Cowboys receiver is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Sunday to determine the severity of the issue.

Mingo’s injury occurred just one play after he made a 49-yard grab to get the Cowboys a few yards shy of the red zone. The reception was his lone catch of the contest.

Joe Milton goes deep to Jonathan Mingo 🎯



@NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/XrU6h2XuOY — NFL (@NFL) August 17, 2025

The Cowboys acquired Mingo last season in a trade that was widely panned by fans and pundits alike.

Mingo was unable to quiet the criticism with his play, recording just five catches for 46 yards in 8 games with Dallas. Mingo has yet to play with Cowboys starting QB Dak Prescott, who suffered a season-ending hamstring injury before Mingo’s arrival

Dallas lists Mingo as a top reserve at wideout behind starters CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Jalen Tolbert.