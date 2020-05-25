Cowboys reportedly not considering Jamal Adams trade

Jamal Adams is clearly unhappy with the New York Jets, and there have been reports that the Pro Bowl safety could demand a trade if the team does not sign him to a long-term extension. Many view the Dallas Cowboys as the team to watch if the Jets decide to move Adams, but there is nothing happening on that front at the moment.

The Cowboys have not explored the possibility of trading for Adams, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Their focus right now is on trying to sign Dak Prescott to a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline.

From a Memorial Day edition of NFL Now: There isn't any traction for a #Cowboys trade for Jamal Adams right now, and he may have to wait for an extension from the #Jets like everyone else. pic.twitter.com/3I9bC4udxz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 25, 2020

Rapoport added that there’s a possibility the Cowboys could explore an Adams trade if they get Prescott’s contract taken care of. Any team that traded for Adams would likely want an extension in place before making the move, and it would be a terrible look for Dallas to throw big money at Adams before Prescott’s contract situation is sorted out.

Adams has reportedly made his stance clear to the Jets, but he doesn’t have a ton of leverage. He still has two years remaining on his rookie deal, so the Jets don’t really have to do anything. If Adams demands a trade, however, things will get a bit more tense in New York.