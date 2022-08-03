Cowboys sign 4-time Pro Bowl defender

The Dallas Cowboys have found a player to help compensate for the loss of Randy Gregory in free agency.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the Cowboys have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran linebacker Anthony Barr. The deal is for a reported $3 million.

The 30-year-old Barr was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft (No. 9 overall) and went on to make four Pro Bowls in Minnesota. Over 11 appearances for the Vikings last season, Barr recorded 2.5 sacks, three interceptions, and 72 combined tackles.

Granted, Barr is beginning to show signs of age-related wear and has missed 20 games over the last two seasons, which may explain why he was unsigned to this point. But as a defender who can rush the passer or play in coverage, Barr might be a better option than this other notable defender the Cowboys were also eyeing.