Fans could not believe what Cris Collinsworth said about Patrick Mahomes

Cris Collinsworth may have been a bit too excited for the 2023 NFL season to kick off on Thursday night.

Collinsworth was the color analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico for NBC’s coverage of the Detroit Lions-Kansas City Chiefs game. Prior to kickoff, Collinsworth spoke about how the Chiefs would have to overcome the absences of star players Travis Kelce and Chris Jones. The former NFL receiver said he was confident Kansas City would manage because they have Patrick Mahomes. Then came the line that Collinsworth would probably like to have back.

"I think America is about to find out how good he really is."- Cris Collinsworth on 2-time NFL MVP and 2-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/N734Do71FV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 8, 2023

“But they have Patrick Mahomes, and I think America is about to find out how good he really is,” Collinsworth said.

Mahomes has had one of the best starts to a career of any player in NFL history. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion, two-time Super Bowl MVP and two-time NFL MVP. He accomplished all of that before his 28th birthday. America is already well aware of just how good Mahomes is.

What Collinsworth obviously meant is that he thought viewers were going to go another reminder of just how special Mahomes can be. He just phrased it poorly and was roasted for it.

Mahomes ended up having a rough night in Kansas City’s 21-20 loss. He finished 21/39 with 226 passing yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception. Though, the pick was one of the most unfortunate pick-sixes you will ever see (video here).

Fans will just have to wait until next time to see how good Mahomes can be.