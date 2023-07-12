Dallas Goedert says opponents called out Eagles for running 1 play

The Philadelphia Eagles mastered one particular play during the 2022 season that essentially functioned as an automatic first down in short-yardage situations, and it sounds like they heard about it from opponents on a regular basis.

With the NFL allowing players to push ball carries forward, the Eagles were dominant on quarterback sneaks in 2022, converting 36 of their 40 attempts behind quarterback Jalen Hurts. According to tight end Dallas Goedert on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, the play got so predictable that opposing defenses were calling them out over it, even though they could not stop it.

“All the time. They called us, like, p—ies, you’re soft, run a real play,” Goedert said. “Don’t get us to third-and-1, fourth-and-1.”

Goedert’s comment is totally believable. The play was so dominant that the NFL looked at banning it during the offseason, but ultimately opted not to. One rival coach said he would run it all the time if it remained legal.

Ultimately, the rest of the league is well aware that they will have to come up with a way to stop such plays. Until then, the Eagles will keep doing it, no matter how much opponents belittle them for it.