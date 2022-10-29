Dan Orlovsky gets brutally clowned by popular streaming service

One popular streaming service put the “L” in “Orlovsky” this week.

Former NFL quarterback-turned-ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, who is in London to cover the upcoming Denver Broncos-Jacksonville Jaguars game, had a funny online moment Thursday. Orlovsky asked his Twitter followers how he would be able to watch “Thursday Night Football” on Amazon Prime while overseas. When one user suggested that Orlovsky watch it streaming on Twitch, Orlovsky replied, “Wth is twitch.”

Anyone with a bigger brain than I know how I can watch #TNFonPrime while in London? — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 27, 2022

Wth is twitch — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 27, 2022

Word apparently made it back to Twitch headquarters, and the person running the official Twitch Twitter page came right for Orlovsky’s neck.

“wth is this?” Twitch wrote back, including a picture of Orlovsky’s infamous blooper during his NFL days when he lost track of where he was and stepped out in the back of the end zone for an automatic safety.

Orlovsky, whose NFL career may forever be associated with that notorious moment, does not really mind when it is brought up. In fact, he embraced the memes just last month when another QB committed a very similar gaffe.

As for Twitch, we are used to seeing athletes throw shade on their platform. But it turns out that Twitch themselves can throw some shade right back at those very same athletes (here, a retired one).