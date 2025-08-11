Hall of Famer could be candidate to become new NFLPA director

A Pro Football Hall of Famer could be in line to become the new executive director of the NFLPA.

Longtime New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis is being eyed by some players and agents as a potential candidate for full-time NFLPA executive director, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post. The union has yet to begin its search, however.

There is interest among some on the player and agent side of the sport in Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis as a potential candidate to be the permanent executive director of the NFLPA once the union launches that search, as @ProFootballTalk reported earlier today. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) August 11, 2025

Revis’ lack of experience may be a concern, but there is definitely some sentiment that a former player might be best-equipped to lead the NFLPA. It is unclear how seriously he would be interested in the role, or how much momentum there would be behind him even if he did throw his hat in the ring.

Revis last played in 2017, but was regarded as the best cornerback in the game during his prime. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

Previous NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell Jr. abruptly left the role last month under a cloud of controversy. The current CBA between the NFL and the union runs through 2030.