Severity of Davante Adams’ injury has been revealed

The Los Angeles Rams got a bittersweet update on star wide receiver Davante Adams.

Adams exited early from the Rams’ Week 15 contest against the Detroit Lions after hurting his hamstring on a downfield route in the fourth quarter. Adams was able to walk off the field under his own power, but did so with a noticeable limp.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said after the game that the injury “did not look good,” but did not completely rule him out for the Rams’ upcoming Thursday night clash against the Seattle Seahawks. The latest update on Adams all but confirms that he won’t be suiting up for the marquee matchup.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Adams’ hamstring injury is considered “week-to-week” and is “almost certainly” out for the Seahawks game. Rapoport also notes that the injury is “simply an aggravation” of Adams’ lingering hamstring issue and not a new injury.

#Rams WR Davante Adams, who left Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury, is considered week-to-week, sources say.



That almost certainly knock him out for TNF, but it is simply an aggravation of what he was previously dealing with, not a new injury. pic.twitter.com/W1RT91jhkv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2025

The Rams and Seahawks are currently tied atop the NFC standings with identical 11-3 records heading into their Week 16 face-off. Losing Adams for that game and potentially more would be a serious blow for Los Angeles’ chances of getting the first-round bye.

Adams is one-half of the best wide receiver duo in the league this season. Through 14 games, the All-Pro wideout ranks second on the Rams in catches (60) and receiving yards (789) behind Puka Nacua and leads the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns.