Sean McVay had ominous update on Davante Adams’ hamstring injury

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams in pain after suffering a hamstring injury

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay did not sound confident when discussing Davante Adams’ latest injury scare.

Adams went down with a hamstring injury in the second half of the Rams’ Week 15 contest against the Detroit Lions. The All-Pro wide receiver came up lame on a downfield route early in the fourth quarter — a scene that sucked the air right out of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The Rams veteran was able to walk off the field under his own power, but did so with a noticeable limp.

Adams did not return to the contest, finishing with four catches for 71 yards in the 41-34 Rams victory.

McVay was asked about Adams’ injury status after the game. While the Rams head coach did not give a definitive update, he admitted that the injury “didn’t look good” at first glance. Adams will undergo further testing.

The positive news for Rams fans is that McVay refused to rule Adams out for the team’s upcoming Thursday night matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. With the prime time contest having major seeding implications, Adams’ availability for the Week 16 clash would likely illuminate the severity of his hamstring injury.

Losing Adams for any amount of time would be a huge blow to a Rams offense that features arguably the best wide receiver room in the league this season. Adams entered Sunday’s game second on the Rams in catches (56) and receiving yards (718) behind Puka Nacua and leads the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns.

