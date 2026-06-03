David Njoku had a strong reaction to Myles Garrett’s farewell message

It will take some time for fans to get used to seeing Myles Garrett in a Los Angeles Rams uniform.

One of Garrett’s former teammates with the Cleveland Browns , tight end David Njoku , also can’t believe how much time had passed before the stunning trade that brought the superstar defensive end to the Rams.

“9 years!!!!!! Love u my boy see u on this side,” Njoku commented on Garrett’s emotional farewell message to Cleveland, via Instagram, on Monday.

Those nine years also represent how long Garrett and Njoku were teammates in Cleveland. They were both taken by the Browns in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Garrett was the first pick overall of that class, while Njoku was the 29th pick.

Over the years, Garrett and Njoku experienced the lows of being with the Browns, who made the NFL playoffs just twice during their tenure in Cleveland.

Now, they are on their separate ways, each looking to enjoy the kind of success they never had with the Browns.

Njoku signed a 1-year, $8 million contract with the Chargers, who, interestingly, share the same stadium as Garrett’s new team, as both Los Angeles franchises call SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., home.