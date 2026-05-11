Chargers give Justin Herbert a new tight end

The Los Angeles Chargers are welcoming a new tight end.

After nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns , tight end David Njoku will be wearing a different uniform after he agreed to a 1-year, $8 million contract with the Chargers, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on Monday.

The Los Angeles Chargers are welcoming a new tight end.

After nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns , tight end David Njoku will be wearing a different uniform after he agreed to a 1-year, $8 million contract with the Chargers, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on Monday.

Njoku is an intriguing addition to the Chargers’ Justin Herbert -led offense, which also has a new offensive coordinator in Mike McDaniel. The former Miami Dolphins tight end is coming off a down 2025 campaign that saw him miss several games because of knee injuries. In the 12 games he played in what turned out to be his final season in Browns colors, Njoku posted 293 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns on 33 receptions and 48 targets.

The Browns perhaps felt it was also the right time to part ways with the 29-year-old Njoku, as Harold Fannin Jr. showed plenty of promise in his 2025 rookie campaign.

With the Chargers, however, Njoku will be playing alongside another young and promising tight end in Oronde Gadsden , who had 664 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns on 49 catches and 69 targets through 15 games as a rookie in 2025.