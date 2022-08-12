Deion Sanders has noteworthy criticism of Hall of Fame

It has been more than a decade since Deion Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the legendary defensive back feels it was a lot tougher to be enshrined in Canton then than it is now.

Sanders does not seem to think very highly of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. In a video that was published by Well Off Media on Friday, the eight-time Pro Bowler said all of the players who are inducted into the Hall of Fame “definitely are deserving.” He then went on to essentially say that many of them are not deserving and should be wearing “a different color jacket” from his.

“There needs to be a starting 11 or an upper room,” Sanders said. “My head don’t belong with some of these other heads that are in the Hall of Fame. … This thing has become a free for all now. It’s people that changed the game, that’s what the Hall of Fame is. Not, ‘I played good. I had a good little run. I gave you three or four good years.'”

.@DeionSanders: NFL Hall of Fame is becoming a “FREE FOR ALL” "The Hall of Fame ain't the Hall of Fame no more." "A lot of Hall of Famers think the same thing." pic.twitter.com/DIaXcedrBa — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 12, 2022

Most people agree that this year’s Hall of Fame class, which included players Tony Boselli, Cliff Branch, LeRoy Butler, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour and Bryant Young, was not strong. It is unclear if Sanders took issue with any of those players specifically being inducted into Canton, but he has a point.

Sanders is definitely in the upper echelon of Hall of Fame players. Not every class can be as star-studded as last year’s, but Sanders is not the only one who felt the latest class was a bit lackluster.