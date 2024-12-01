Derrick Henry has cashed in on huge contract incentives

Derrick Henry bet on himself when he signed a two-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, and that wager has already paid off in a big way.

The two-year contract that Henry signed with the Ravens back in March has a base value of $16 million. Incentives could bring the total value of the deal to $20 million, and Henry is well on his way to earning every penny.

As Mike Garafolo of NFL Network noted on Sunday, Henry has already hit three of four possible incentives in his contract for this season. The star running back has earned a total of $1.5 million for eclipsing the 1,200-yard rushing mark, scoring at least 13 rushing touchdowns and 15 total touchdowns. If Henry gets to 1,500 rushing yards, he’ll earn another $500,000.

Henry entered Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles with 1,325 rushing yards, so it is only a matter of time before he hits the 1,500-yard mark if he remains healthy.

While Henry was productive with 1,167 yards and 12 in Tennessee last season, few people expected him to have the type of year he is having while on the wrong side of 30. Henry has been virtually unstoppable in Baltimore’s offense, even if one recent opponent was not intimidated by the veteran’s uncanny combination of size and speed.