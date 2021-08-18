Deshaun Watson’s lawyer says FBI is investigating accuser for possible extortion

The attorney representing the women who have filed lawsuits against Deshaun Watson revealed this week that the Houston Texans quarterback is being investigated by the FBI. Watson’s lawyer reluctantly responded on Wednesday.

Watson’s lead attorney, Rusty Hardin, once again criticized Tony Buzbee, who represents the 22 women who are suing Watson, for trying to have the case play out in the media. Hardin said he was unaware prior to Tuesday that Watson was being investigated by the FBI, but he claims one of the quarterback’s accusers is also the subject of an FBI probe.

Hardin said he was previously contacted by an FBI investigator who said the agency is investigating whether one of the women who is suing Watson is guilty of extortion. He said the woman, Shenee Lawson, has accused Watson of forcing her to perform oral sex on him. She has not filed a criminal complaint. Hardin says there are text messages that contradict the graphic allegations Lawson made against Watson, and he read some of them to reporters on Wednesday.

“‘Hey Deshaun, just wanted to say thank you for trusting me with your massage today. I’ll be here until Jan. 3 if you’d like to get another one,'” Hardin says Lawson texted Watson on the day she claims she was sexually assaulted.

Hardin says Lawson apologized to Watson in another message, telling the 25-year-old her “sessions have never went like that” and that she “(feels) really horrible as a person.” Lawson also allegedly spoke with Watson about a non-disclosure agreement and said she wanted to “make sure we’re on the same page about a game plan going forward.”

“This is the woman that later in a lawsuit alleges he forced her to have oral sex,” Hardin said. “And then she was very descriptive about how horrible the experience was.

“It never occurred to us to tell the public that the FBI was investigating one of Mr Buzbee’s clients claims. That would interfere with the FBI’s investigation and wouldn’t be appropriate.”

Hardin maintained that Watson is completely innocent. He also addressed the recent report that revealed Watson is the subject of a grand jury investigation and said that is “standard” for a felony investigation.

Whether Watson is guilty of wrongdoing or not, Buzbee seems determined to pressure the quarterback and his legal team through the use of the media. Hardin says that was further proven when Buzbee spoke out about the FBI’s investigation.

Watson did not practice Monday or Tuesday after practicing four days last week. There has been speculation that the Texans feel Watson has become a distraction, especially after the way he snapped at the media last week.