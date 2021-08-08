Devin Funchess apologizes for using racial slur during press conference

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess used a racial slur while meeting with the media on Saturday night, and he has since issued an apology.

Funchess posted a statement on Twitter apologizing for using the anti-Asian term.

Funchess was joking around with reporters about finally being able to meet with them in-person again. He said he can tell when they’re smiling even though they had masks on because their eyes go “ch-nky.”

Though he didn’t initially seem to know he made an offensive remark, Funchess obviously faced a great deal of backlash.

Funchess, 27, signed with the Packers prior to last season. He opted out of playing last year due to COVID-19, but he’ll have an opportunity to establish a connection with Aaron Rodgers this season.