Dez Bryant sends interesting tweet about Lamar Jackson’s struggles

Lamar Jackson had a down season in 2020 following his MVP campaign the year before, and there are a number of reasons for that. According to Dez Bryant, the primary ones are not the quarterback’s fault.

Bryant, who signed with the Ravens midway through last season, sent an interesting tweet on Saturday about the way Jackson struggled in 2020. The wide receiver said criticism of Jackson bothers him after Dez saw first-hand what Jackson had to “deal with.”

“All of this Lamar hate is starting to get on my nerves … just know I got to see first hand what he have to deal with … him being able to play QB is far from the issue,” Bryant wrote.

Bryant didn’t go into detail, but some fans speculated that he may have been referring to Baltimore’s offensive scheme. If you remember, Jackson made some comments midway through the season that indicated he felt the Ravens’ offense had become too predictable. You can see what he said here.

Jackson and Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman looked like a match made in heaven in 2019, but defenses seemed to figure them out last season. That could be complicating contract talks between Jackson and the team.

Even in a “down” year, Jackson still threw 26 touchdown passes compared to just nine interceptions. He also rushed for over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns. Most people agree that Baltimore needs a play-making receiver, but head coach John Harbaugh says he won’t go overboard in trying to recruit one.