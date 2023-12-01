Tyreek Hill had classy gesture for suspended NFL content creator

NFL content creator Kevin Fitzgibbons was suspended by the league for his involvement in a Tyreek Hill touchdown celebration earlier this season. Hill wasn’t going to let Fitzgibbons take the fall without a parachute.

Hill recorded a memorable touchdown during the Dolphins’ Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found Hill deep for a 41-yard score to give the Dolphins the lead before halftime at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Fitzgibbons, a credentialed Dolphins photographer, was standing by the end zone as the play unfolded. Hill spotted Fitzgibbons, took the 20-year-old’s phone, and recorded himself doing a backflip with the mobile device. It’s no surprise that the epic TD celebration quickly went viral on social media.

Fitzgibbons recently revealed that the viral moment led to the NFL revoking his credentials. More details on what led to the NFL’s punishment can be found here.

Fitzgibbons previously worked with Hill to create social media content. The experience has led to the two forging a friendship with one another.

Hill made sure to have his friend’s back. The Super Bowl champ spoke to reporters Thursday and committed to paying Fitzgibbons’ salary that was ultimately lost after the latter was suspended.

“I told him I was going to cover his salary, whatever the NFL was going to pay him. I told him I was going to make sure that I do what’s right and take care of you, make sure you’re not out of a job. That’s my guy,” said Hill.

Tyreek Hill’s response on @kfitzsports getting suspended – “I told him I was going to cover his salary, whatever the NFL was going to pay him…I told him I was going to make sure that I do what’s right and take care of you, make sure you’re not out of a job. That’s my guy.” pic.twitter.com/oVFzj4tNDU — Giselle Espinales (@GiselleSports) December 1, 2023

Hill also said he plans to continue working with Fitzgibbons for other projects.