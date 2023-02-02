Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton

Drew Brees became one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history under Sean Payton, and he is optimistic that the head coach can have the same impact on Russell Wilson’s career.

ESPN’s Ed Werder asked Brees for his thoughts on the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton. The former New Orleans Saints star said the sky is now the limit for Wilson. Though Wilson is 34 and in the latter half of his career, Brees believes Wilson could be entering his prime if all goes to plan.

“To me, this is set up to be Russell Wilson’s prime — especially with Sean Payton and a system that’s going to be built around him,” Brees told Werder. “This is a great opportunity for Russell Wilson.”

Brees was a good player before the Saints signed him. He made the Pro Bowl with the then-San Diego Chargers in 2004. Payton helped turn him into a Hall of Fame quarterback.

Wilson has already won a Super Bowl and made the Pro Bowl nine times during his decade with the Seattle Seahawks. He has nowhere to go but up from his disastrous 2022 season, and he certainly has the perfect coach to take him there. Whether or not his prime is still ahead of him remains to be seen.

Payton is obviously confident that he can fix whatever issues Wilson and the Broncos had this season. Judging by the role Wilson tried to play in bringing Payton to Denver, he feels the same.