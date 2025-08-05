Eagles trade away Super Bowl champion defender to Raiders

The Philadelphia Eagles are parting ways with another player from their defending Super Bowl champion team.

Philadelphia is trading defensive tackle Thomas Booker to the Las Vegas Raiders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Monday night. Las Vegas is sending cornerback Jakorian Bennett to Philadelphia in exchange for Booker.

The 25-year-old Booker, a fifth-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2022 (No. 150 overall), had spent the last two seasons with the Eagles. In 2024, Booker appeared in all 17 regular season games as well as all four playoff games. Only one of those appearances was a start though as Booker was mostly a fringe rotation player, recording 18 combined tackles and 1.0 sacks overall.

As for Bennett, 24, he was a fourth-round pick by the Raiders in 2023 (No. 104 overall). He appeared in 10 games for Las Vegas last season, making seven starts and recording 26 combined tackles and eight passes defended (third on the team).

The Eagles have lost several notable defensive names this offseason, particularly when it comes to their front seven. They traded away veteran defensive end Josh Huff to another NFC contender this past May and also saw linebacker Josh Sweat and defensive end Milton Williams leave their team in free agency as well.

But at the same time, Philadelphia has made a few strong new additions to their defense in free agency. Now they are continuing their defensive makeover by flipping out Booker for Bennett this week in the trade with the Raiders.