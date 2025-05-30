Larry Brown Sports

Eagles to trade player year after signing him to record contract

Bryce Huff looks on
Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; =Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Bryce Huff (0) looks on after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have parted ways with several key defensive players this offseason, and they are now moving on from another recognizable name.

The Eagles are expected to trade veteran defensive end Josh Huff to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a mid-round draft pick, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday.

While the trade has not been finalized, Huff has already reworked his contract to help facilitate the deal.

As Schefter noted, the trade would reunite Huff with Robert Saleh, who is now the defensive coordinator of the 49ers and was the head coach of the New York Jets from 2021-2024.

Huff spent four seasons with the Jets at the start of his career from 2020-2023, so he played for Saleh for three years. He had a career-high 10 sacks while playing in Saleh’s defensive system 2023.

Huff signed a 3-year, $51.1 million deal with the Eagles last offseason, which was the largest contract ever for an undrafted free agent who is not a quarterback.

In 12 games with the Super Bowl champion Eagles, Huff had 13 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

