Eagles OL has great response to potential tush push ban

There appears to be growing momentum for some sort of tush push ban in the NFL, and one of the Philadelphia Eagles’ standout offensive linemen appears to be bracing himself for it.

Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata appears to be at peace with the prospect of a ban on the controversial play. Mailata said the Eagles would simply adapt, and that he never particularly liked the play’s nickname to begin with.

“I guess we just do it with no push, then. That’s the solution,” Mailata said. “In terms of them banning the tush push, I hate that name, so I hope they do ban it. Stupid name.”

Recent reports indicate that a new proposed ban with adjusted language could be approved as soon as this week. Critics of the play have argued that it increases the risk of injury, and does not require real skill or athleticism. Proponents point out that there is no evidence for the injury claim, and question why other teams cannot master it as the Eagles have if there is no skill aspect involved.

The Eagles take pride in their mastery of the play, but presumably knew that a ban was a possibility. Mailata’s comments reflect that. They have an outstanding offensive line, and will presumably have no trouble adjusting if the play is ultimately banned.