ESPN announces hire of ex-Patriots champion

One former New England Patriots champion is following in the footsteps of Tedy Bruschi, Rob Ninkovich, and others.

ESPN announced Tuesday that they have hired retired ex-NFL cornerback Jason McCourty as an analyst. McCourty will debut for the network on Sept. 4 and is set to appear on multiple television programs for them, including “Get Up,” “First Take,” “NFL Live,” and “SportsCenter.”

The 37-year-old McCourty played in the NFL for 13 total seasons and four different teams. He is most commonly associated with the Patriots, whom he played for from 2018-20 and started on the team that won Super Bowl LIII over the Los Angeles Rams.

After announcing his retirement in 2022, McCourty jumped right into the sports media game. He already worked as a co-host for NFL Network on the show “Good Morning Football” and has also done analyst work during NFL game broadcasts for CBS. Now McCourty is set to join another major TV network, just like his twin brother Devin.