Ex-Cowboys kicker Brett Maher lands deal with new NFL team

Brett Maher’s nightmare of a 2022 postseason will not cost him his spot in the NFL just yet.

Mike Klis of 9NEWS in Denver reported this week that the Broncos have agreed to a free agent deal with Maher. The veteran kicker Maher will reportedly be getting a one-year contract.

Maher, 33, had a productive regular season for Dallas last year, going 29/32 (90.6 percent) on field goals and 50/53 (94.3 percent) on extra points. But it all went down the tubes for Maher in the playoffs as he suddenly began to struggle with the yips, missing five extra point opportunities in just the Cowboys’ two postseason games.

The writing was on the wall for Maher in Dallas after the Cowboys signed veteran kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the active roster this offseason and also brought in ex-USFL kicker Brandon Aubrey. But Maher should get a chance to redeem himself in Denver (having previously kicked for head coach Sean Payton on the New Orleans Saints). He will enter training camp competing with Elliott Fry for the Broncos’ starting gig.