Ex-Cowboys Pro Bowler retires for medical reasons

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is retiring.

Vander Esch, who was released by the Cowboys last week, announced his retirement on Monday. The 28-year-old said a neck injury he suffered last season led him to the decision.

“I love the game of football so much, and my body won’t cooperate any longer,” Vander Esch said. “I cherished every moment of my NFL career, and it has been such a blessing to play the game for as long as I have played.”

JUST IN: Former Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch has medically retired. “I love the game of football so much, and my body won’t cooperate any longer. I cherished every moment of my NFL career, and it has been such a blessing to play the game for as long as I have played.” 55 🫡 pic.twitter.com/TMTfgZPeuC — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) March 18, 2024

Vander Esch suffered a neck injury in the Cowboys’ Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last season. He was placed on injured reserve and missed the remainder of the year.

The Cowboys drafted Vander Esch in the first round in 2018. After making the Pro Bowl as a rookie with 140 total tackles in his first NFL season, the former Boise Stat star struggled to stay healthy. His latest injury is one he did not feel he could come back from.

Vander Esch finishes his career with 469 total tackles, 296 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks in 71 regular-season games. He had 47 combined tackles in five postseason contests.