Ezekiel Elliott leaks Cowboys’ helmets for Thanksgiving game

November 2, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Ezekiel Elliot looking ahead

Jan 5, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has given fans a glimpse at what the team’s uniforms for their annual Thanksgiving Day game are going to look like.

Elliott shared a photo of a Cowboys’ throwback helmet on his Instagram story Wednesday. The Cowboys will wear white helmets and alternate uniforms for their Thanksgiving game in a few weeks, so that is presumably where the helmet came from. You can see a screenshot below:

It is unclear if Elliott had permission to leak the helmet, but we know that the Cowboys have yet to publicly reveal what their Thanksgiving uniforms will look like.

The Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game this year looks like it will be a massive one. Dallas and their opponent, the NFC East rival New York Giants, are both 6-2 and have their bye this week. Their showdown on Thanksgiving Day could go a long way toward determining who wins the division and reaches the postseason.

