Ezekiel Elliott responds to critics of his big contract

Ezekiel Elliott on Thursday responded to critics of his big contract.

Elliott has been outplayed by Tony Pollard through two games. Though it is early in the season, there have already been critics pointing out how much more Elliott is being paid to not be the top performer.

Elliott basically went scoreboard on them all and said that he’s still cashing his checks regardless of his role.

Zeke Elliott on criticism he’s sharing duties despite being one of highest paid RB: You hear it but what really matters is what’s going on in this building. They’re not the one signing the checks. They’re not the ones sending the wires. So I mean, (laugh)I don’t think it matters. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) September 23, 2021

Elliott has to say something about the matter and that’s the best he can come up with.

The 26-year-old was valuable as a rookie and had big seasons in 2018 and 2019. He signed a 6-year, $90 million deal prior to the 2019 season and delivered. But his role diminished last year and that has continued this year. So long as the direct deposits keep coming through though, Elliott won’t seem to mind.