Ezekiel Elliott responds to critics of his big contract

September 23, 2021
by Larry Brown

Ezekiel Elliott on Thursday responded to critics of his big contract.

Elliott has been outplayed by Tony Pollard through two games. Though it is early in the season, there have already been critics pointing out how much more Elliott is being paid to not be the top performer.

Elliott basically went scoreboard on them all and said that he’s still cashing his checks regardless of his role.

Elliott has to say something about the matter and that’s the best he can come up with.

The 26-year-old was valuable as a rookie and had big seasons in 2018 and 2019. He signed a 6-year, $90 million deal prior to the 2019 season and delivered. But his role diminished last year and that has continued this year. So long as the direct deposits keep coming through though, Elliott won’t seem to mind.

