Report: Falcons open to trading No. 4 pick, received offer from this team

The Atlanta Falcons have one of the most valuable assets of the 2021 NFL Draft with the No. 4 overall pick, and all indications are that they are open to trading it. The real question, then, is how much other teams are willing to pay.

The Falcons are still discussing possible trade scenarios involving the fourth overall pick with teams, according to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic. They have not yet received an offer that they deem fair, however.

With the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers all but certain to select quarterbacks at picks 1, 2 and 3, the Falcons have a lot of leverage. Teams that want to draft one of the remaining two of the big five quarterback prospects may approach Atlanta about making a deal. At least one other team reportedly has interest in arguably the best wide receiver in the draft.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano report that the Detroit Lions reached out to the Falcons about moving up to No. 4 from No. 7. The Lions are said to be eyeing LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase at that spot, but as of now they believe Atlanta’s asking price is too high.

The Falcons’ asking price could certainly come down on draft day, or they could just keep the pick. There have been rumblings that they would prefer to move back, but we doubt they’d be upset about drafting a player like star Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.