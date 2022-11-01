 Skip to main content
Falcons trade suspended star WR Calvin Ridley to AFC team

November 1, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Calvin Ridley on the sideline

Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a big trade ahead of Tuesday’s deadline with an eye to the distant future.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars have acquired star wide receiver Calvin Ridley in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. The compensation for Atlanta will depend on a number of different factors, including when Ridley is reinstated from his indefinite suspension.

Ridley was suspended back in March for at least the entire 2022 season after an investigation determined he gambled on NFL games. The former first-round pick tried to downplay the situation in a series of tweets.

Ridley, 27, played in just five games for the Falcons last season before he stepped away to focus on his mental health. He placed the bets while he was away from the team.

While his future is very uncertain, the deal is worth the risk for the Jaguars. Ridley is an extremely talented receiver, and Jacksonville will give up next to nothing if he never ends up playing for them.

Ridley enjoyed a breakout season in 2020, when he caught 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. It looked like he was about to become one of the best wide receivers in football.

One team was reportedly close to trading for Ridley before he was suspended during the offseason.

