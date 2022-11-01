Falcons trade suspended star WR Calvin Ridley to AFC team

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a big trade ahead of Tuesday’s deadline with an eye to the distant future.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars have acquired star wide receiver Calvin Ridley in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. The compensation for Atlanta will depend on a number of different factors, including when Ridley is reinstated from his indefinite suspension.

There are conditions attached to this trade for Calvin Ridley. If he gets reinstated bye a date, it’s worth a 2023 5th, otherwise it's for a 6th. If he makes the team in 2024, it’s at least a 4th. If he hits play-time milestone, it’s a 3rd. If Jax get a long-term done, it’s a 2. https://t.co/RThnpL1ioO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2022

Ridley was suspended back in March for at least the entire 2022 season after an investigation determined he gambled on NFL games. The former first-round pick tried to downplay the situation in a series of tweets.

Ridley, 27, played in just five games for the Falcons last season before he stepped away to focus on his mental health. He placed the bets while he was away from the team.

While his future is very uncertain, the deal is worth the risk for the Jaguars. Ridley is an extremely talented receiver, and Jacksonville will give up next to nothing if he never ends up playing for them.

Ridley enjoyed a breakout season in 2020, when he caught 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. It looked like he was about to become one of the best wide receivers in football.

One team was reportedly close to trading for Ridley before he was suspended during the offseason.