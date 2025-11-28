Larry Brown Sports

Fans rip ‘coward’ Andy Reid over punts against Cowboys

Chiefs coach Andy Reid on the sideline
Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid against the New England Patriots during the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Fans were all over Andy Reid for some conservative decisions to punt the football in his Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

The Chiefs were trailing the Cowboys 17-14 and had the ball at the Dallas 44-yard line in the third quarter. The punt was able to put the Cowboys at their 4-yard line and shifted field position, but the decision didn’t sit well with fans. They were all over Reid for not being more aggressive.

In addition to the 4th-and-4 punt from the Dallas 44, Kansas City also punted on a 4th-and-5 from the Dallas 49 earlier in the quarter.

Andy Reid was asked about those decisions after the game and took responsibility.

“At that time, we were doing OK. I thought we’d be able to hold them to field position. It didn’t work out well. Hindsight, I can sit here to say go for it. You gotta weigh that out. Give that one to me,” Reid said, via the Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell.

While the Cowboys ended up punting after Kansas City’s first punt decision, Dallas erased the poor field position by driving 78 yards in 7 plays after the second punt and kicked a field goal to go up 20-14.

Dallas had two scoring drives in the fourth quarter to take home the victory, which made Kansas City a disappointing 6-6. Dallas is now 6-5-1 and has won three games in a row.

