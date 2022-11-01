Former 49ers GM John McVay dies at age 91

The San Francisco 49ers announced Tuesday that former team general manager John McVay died on Monday at the age of 91.

McVay was one of the architects of the 49ers’ dynasty that won five Super Bowls during the 1980s and 1990s. He joined the team in 1979 along with Bill Walsh. His original title was Director of Player Personnel. He held various team personnel roles, including general manager and director of football operations.

McVay was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in 2013 after spending 22 seasons with the franchise.

In 2016, the 49ers named their draft room after McVay, calling it the “John McVay Draft Room.”

“This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community. John McVay was a driving force in constructing teams for our five Super Bowl titles. Most importantly, John was a Hall of Fame person who built genuine and sincere relationships with front office staff, coaches and players. John’s commitment and contributions to the 49ers created the standard and tradition we strive to carry on today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McVay family,” the 49ers said in a statement.

John’s grandson, Sean, is the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams.

Here is a nice video on John McVay and his career: