Frank Clark suspended 2 games by NFL for gun incidents

Frank Clark has been suspended two games by the NFL for a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy.

Clark’s suspension stems from two 2021 gun incidents. In March 2021, Clark was pulled over in Los Angeles because the vehicle he was in did not have a license plate. Police observed a gun in his car and arrested him for possession of two loaded firearms. In June 2021, Clark was pulled over on another routine traffic stop in Los Angeles. Police noticed he had a firearm in his Lamborghini and arrested him.

Clark was officially charged in June 2021 for felony weapons possession for the March incident. In September, he settled both cases, pleading no contest to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon.

The timing of Clark’s September settlement of his cases explains why his suspension is occurring now.

According to Adam Teicher, Clark will miss the Chiefs’ next two games. The team is on a bye this week, so he will miss Week 9 against Tennessee and Week 10 against Jacksonville.

The 29-year-old defensive end has three sacks in seven games this season.