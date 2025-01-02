Garrett Wilson addresses rumors of rift with Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson addressed speculation about his relationship with Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday.

Rumors have suggested that Wilson has a poor relationship with Rodgers, but the wide receiver said there was “no truth” to those claims. He claimed that the rumors were an effort to “divide” the team, though he did not necessarily say he was in it for the long-term with the Jets.

“Yeah, I’ve seen some of that. Yeah, I mean, there’s no truth to that,” Wilson told reporters. “At the end of the day, I don’t speak on things like that because social media is not real.

“This is my first time addressing it. That stuff is just words for people trying to figure out a way to divide us more than they’ve already tried, like the record isn’t enough. Obviously, we’ve got a lot going on here, especially this season, trying to dig ourselves out of this hole. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to. But my feet are where my feet are at and I’m going to try and finish this thing the right way.”

Caught up with Garrett Wilson and asked him about the narrative that he's at odds with Aaron Rodgers: “Yeah, I've seen some of that. Yeah, I mean, there's no truth to that. At the end of the day, I don’t speak on things like that because social media is not real. “This is my… — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 1, 2025

Reports emerged this week suggesting that Wilson’s relationship with Rodgers is strained, and that Wilson might demand a trade if the quarterback is brought back for 2025. His role in the offense has not been as consistent as many would have expected, which has helped fuel rumors of his dissatisfaction with the team.

Wilson managed to top 1,000 yards again this year, a feat he has accomplished in each of his three NFL seasons. Expectations were high for the Jets’ offense, though, and few will label it a success for him to barely beat his 2023 numbers. Rodgers’ time with the Jets appears to be just about over, though, so if Wilson wants a new quarterback, it appears likely he will get his wish.