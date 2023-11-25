Garrett Wilson at a loss for words as Jets’ season spirals

The New York Jets entered the 2023 regular season believing they would be Super Bowl contenders but that seems like a long time ago. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles after just a few plays and it’s been all downhill from there. Now, following a 34-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Black Friday, wide receiver Garrett Wilson says he’s out of answers.

“I don’t know what to tell y’all. I don’t know what to tell the fans,” Wilson told reporters after the game. “I don’t know what they would want to hear. I’m out. I can’t think of anything and I wish I could, man. We want to get this thing rolling and we are going to keep grinding.

“As far as giving you all a soundbite or something to keep the faith, I don’t know. I’m not even going to try this week.”

That’s depression speaking.

Of course, things have become redundant for Wilson and the Jets. How many different ways can you say the same exact things following an excruciating loss? How can you continue to sugarcoat what’s gone on this season while putting on a brave face? That’s becoming more challenging than the game itself for those inside the organization.

To Wilson’s credit, he’s remained productive despite the futility and the revolving door at quarterback. He’s on pace for just under 1,100 yards and five touchdowns, which would roughly match his 2022 production when he was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Still, Wilson’s inability to come up with something to say speaks volumes about where the Jets are as a franchise.